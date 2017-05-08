Defense chips away at total ‘Dance Moms’ star hid from court

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Defense attorneys for former “Dance Moms” reality star Abby Lee Miller spent the day trying to chip away at about $775,000 in income that federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh say she tried to hide from a bankruptcy judge.

The amount is important because it will drive the sentence Miller receives for her bankruptcy fraud plea last year. Prosecutors want her to spend 2½ years in prison, while her attorneys are hoping the judge will impose probation later Monday or Tuesday, if the hearing runs late.

Miller’s attorneys questioned an FBI agent about his calculations of Miller’s alleged misstatements before calling her bankruptcy attorney, David Valencik, to explain her case.

The judge has already filed tentative findings essentially agreeing with the defense that Miller deserves probation because no creditors lost money once the bankruptcy fraud was discovered.

