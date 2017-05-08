Deadline looms for PA ‘Real ID’ compliance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State legislators will vote on a bill that could help Pennsylvanians avoid a major inconvenience at the airport.

Right now, Pennsylvania drivers licenses do not meet federal standards of the Real ID act, meaning pretty soon, you will need another form of identification to fly unless a change is made.

There’s a deadline right around the corner and if state lawmakers do not vote to make a change, you could soon need a passport to fly, even within the U.S.

The reason Pennsylvania isn’t up to code dates back to 2012 when state legislators voted against complying with the new rule of the Real ID act.

Some argued they didn’t see how having a form of ID that complies with the act would actually keep people safer.

Now, five years later, the legislature wants to repeal the law and get into compliance so those who live in Pennsylvania can avoid the hassle of having to have a form of ID other than their license to do things like fly or enter federal buildings.

As far as the specifics of what it would take for PennDOT to comply with the Real ID act, much of that is unknown.

If state lawmakers do vote to comply, it would likely take a year and a half to two years to get everyone on board with the new ID.

The state has until June 6 to get into compliance. The vote on what to do next will happen Monday at noon.

