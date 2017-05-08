City of Harrisburg, Capitol Police to bill Trump campaign $76,500+ for April visit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The president’s visit to the Midstate last month came with a hefty price tag for Harrisburg, and now the city is looking to get its money back.

Thousands packed into the Farm Show Complex at the end of April to hear President Trump speak.; that day cost the city thousands as well.

“I could not possibly be more thrilled,” Trump said at the outset of the Saturday night campaign rally, “than to be more than 100 miles away from Washington’s swamp.”

Nine days after his visit, the city’s sending him an invoice.

“Rallies like this, while a great opportunity for a city,” Mayor Eric Papenfuse said, “also have significant costs.”

As supporters stacked up outside, so did the bills for security, emergency services, and street closures. Papenfuse wants the Trump campaign to pay up.

“If this were President Trump, you know, coming to the Hilton for a conference that he was invited to or something like that, not a campaign rally, that would be different,” he said.

The city says the rally cost the fire department more than $14,000 in overtime and equipment, the police department more than $12,000 for overtime, and public works close to $16,000.

The total comes to $42,450.51.

Plus, Capitol Police spokesman Troy Thompson said the agency will also bill the president’s campaign an additional $34,130.76 for their services, which they usually do not provide in the vicinity of the Farm Show.

Pennsylvania State Police, which also provided security, will not send an invoice because they used normal staffing hours to cover the rally, a spokesman said.

Papenfuse said they bill every campaign that stops in the city.

“We billed the Hillary Clinton campaign several times for several of their rallies and we have not been reimbursed,” he said, “although we were assured at the time that we would be.”

It’s been an expensive pattern: the city bills campaigns and they don’t pay. It happens all over the country.

Papenfuse worries about maxing out city overtime budgets.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

