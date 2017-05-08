Chambersburg police searching for bank robbery suspect

WHTM Staff Published:
(Chambersburg Police Department)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Franklin County are asking for the public’s help to locate a bank robbery suspect.

(Chambersburg Police Department)

The Chambersburg Police Department responded Monday afternoon to the M&T Bank on South Main Street for a bank robbery.

(Chambersburg Police Department)

Investigators determined Harry Blaney, 53, was the prime suspect.

Blaney is 6-foot-2 and has tattoos on his left arm and left ring finger.

Anyone with information on Blaney’s whereabouts should call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s