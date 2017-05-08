Chambersburg police searching for bank robbery suspect

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Franklin County are asking for the public’s help to locate a bank robbery suspect.

The Chambersburg Police Department responded Monday afternoon to the M&T Bank on South Main Street for a bank robbery.

Investigators determined Harry Blaney, 53, was the prime suspect.

Blaney is 6-foot-2 and has tattoos on his left arm and left ring finger.

Anyone with information on Blaney’s whereabouts should call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

