Casey, Toomey re-introduce bill for secondary cockpit barriers

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey have re-introduced legislation to require a secondary barrier to flight decks on all commercial aircraft.

The Saracini Aviation Safety Act is named after Captain Victor Saracini, a Bucks County resident who was piloting United Flight 175 when it was hijacked by terrorists and flown into the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

While cockpit doors are reinforced, Casey (D-Pennsylvania) and Toomy (R-Pennsylvania) said the secondary barriers would protect passengers and crew when the cockpit door is opened.

The lightweight, wire mesh gates are installed between the passenger cabin and cockpit door.

Casey and Toomey said the barriers provide significantly more security to airlines, their employees, and passengers.

They said a 2007 study conducted at the request of the Airline Pilots Association International and the airline industry concluded that secondary cockpit barrier doors are the most cost-effective, efficient, and safest way to protect the cockpit.

The Senate approved the Saracini Aviation Safety Act last year as part of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2016, but the measure was not included in the final version of the bill.

