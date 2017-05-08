Carlisle police make arrest in indecent exposure incident

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged in an indecent exposure incident that occurred last month in Carlisle.

The indecent exposure charge against 62-year-old Joseph Vincent Stets stemmed from an incident on April 23 in the 300 block of West High Street.

Someone walking in that block reported to police that a man with no pants on was “vigorously masturbating” in a minivan.

Following an investigation, Stets was charged Sunday.

