Carlisle police make arrest in indecent exposure incident

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged in an indecent exposure incident that occurred last month in Carlisle.
The indecent exposure charge against 62-year-old Joseph Vincent Stets stemmed from an incident on April 23 in the 300 block of West High Street.
Someone walking in that block reported to police that a man with no pants on was “vigorously masturbating” in a minivan.
Following an investigation, Stets was charged Sunday.
