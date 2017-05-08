Bag of jewelry found in Conodoguinet Creek

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – North Middleton Township police want to know if someone recently stole any of your jewelry.

A kayaker from out of town found a pillowcase in the Conodoguinet Creek in late April. The woman stopped in North Middleton Park and called police, surprised by what she found.

“It’s a lot of jewelry, beads,” Detective Matt Johnston said. “Necklaces, bracelets, earrings.”

It took three hours for Johnston to sort through it all. He says it’s not worth much, maybe a few hundred dollars for the whole table of costume jewelry. That may be why no one has reported any jewelry missing.

“No dates,” Johnston said, “nothing like that where we can trace it back.”

Police have sent pictures to other departments and shared the images on social media.

“If there was an angry husband that threw out his wife’s jewelry, who knows,” Johnston said.

But Johnston believes someone knows since each piece is unique.

“It could have floated down during a large storm,” he said. “It could have come down from wherever.”

If you have any idea who owns the jewelry, call the North Middleton police at (717) 243-7910.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...