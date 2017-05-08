2 wanted for retail theft

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for retail theft.

Manheim Township police released a surveillance photo of a man and woman suspected of stealing $236 worth of merchandise from the Giant food store on Lititz Pike.

The theft occurred just before noon on Saturday, April 29.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401 or their department’s tip line at (717) 569-2816.

