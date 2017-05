HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day abc27 honors a military hero.

Today we honor Dana Edward Diehl from Shippensburg.

He served with the US. Army in Vietnam as a combat medic.

Sadly, he was killed in combat in 1968.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

