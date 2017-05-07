Two sent to hospital after being hit while riding scooters

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were sent to the hospital after being hit while riding their scooters Sunday morning.

911 dispatchers say a car hit two people along the 2300 block of New Holland Pike in Upper Leacock Township, around 1:30 a.m.

Police were on scene for several hours investigating.

The condition of the two people hit is not known at this time.

Police have not released information about any possible arrests.

