Two sent to hospital after being hit while riding scooters

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were sent to the hospital after being hit while riding their scooters Sunday morning.
911 dispatchers say a car hit two people along the 2300 block of New Holland Pike in Upper Leacock Township, around 1:30 a.m.
Police were on scene for several hours investigating.
The condition of the two people hit is not known at this time.
Police have not released information about any possible arrests.
