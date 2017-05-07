Teens learn about driving safety in free program

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A free program was offering Midstate teens a chance to learn about safety on the road over the weekend.

B.R.A.K.E.S. stands for “Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe.”

A former drag racing champion started the program, after he lost both of his sons in a car crash in 2008.

The CDC says crashes are the number one cause of teenage deaths in the United States.

The B.R.A.K.E.S. program was in full force in Manheim on Saturday and Sunday, teaching teenagers things like panic braking, car control, and distracted driving awareness. The sessions were free of charge.

“Our goal with this program is to provide training that is normally not provided to young teens, who think they might know it all about driving,” said Matt Reilly, Director of Operations for B.R.A.K.E.S. “And our whole goal is to make sure that those kids make a good decision and come home safe every night.”

The B.R.A.K.E.S. program has trained more than 25,000 teenagers.

