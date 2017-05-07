Lancaster man charged after vehicle pursuit, spike strips used to stop driver

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM)- Police have charged a man in custody after an alleged vehicle pursuit that happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 600 block of West Main Street.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for illegally passing multiple vehicles. Police in multiple jurisdictions say they received complaints about reckless driving throughout the night.

The driver was later identified by authorities as 50-year-old Anthony Madonna of Lancaster.

Police say Madonna failed to stop and led them through Earl Township, Upper Leacock Township, Manheim Township and Lancaster City.

According to authorities, spike strips were deployed on multiple occasions, which ended up taking out Madonna’s tires and disabled his vehicle.

Madonna ended up stopping his vehicle on Prince Street in Lancaster City, just outside of the Lancaster City Police Station.

Madonna was taken into custody by the New Holland Police Department and charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, eight counts of Disobeying Traffic Control Signals, two counts of Disobeying Stop Signs, Limitations on Overtaking on the Left and Careless Driving.

Madonna was taken to Lancaster County Central Booking, where he is currently awaiting to be arraigned.

