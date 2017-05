HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- PinnacleHealth is no longer accepting United Healthcare Insurance. They say contract negotiations with United Healthcare started in August of 2015 and after six extensions–the talks failed.

UHC sent a letter of non-renewal to PinncacleHealth and that’s why many patients were told UHC would not be accepted as an in-network provider but Pinnacle is now extending the contract with UHC as in-network through May 31st, 2018.

