Human remains discovered in wooded area of Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in a wooded area of Lancaster County on Sunday.

State police were dispatched to the area, west of Mt Airy Road in Providence Township, after the remains were discovered. Those remains were confirmed to be human.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

The remains have not yet been identified, and it’s not known how the remains got there or how long they’ve been there.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...