Monday kicks off National Women’s Lung Health Week, but some women kicked off the week a day early with hip hop and Zumba for healthy lungs.

The dancers raised more than $500 for the American Lung Association of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

According to the organization, lung cancer is the number one cancer killer of women, and two-thirds of new lung cancer cases are in non-smokers.

