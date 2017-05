HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Many leading Central Pennsylvania chefs will compete for the SuperChef title at the Epic Food Battle.

Event guests and celebrity judges will decide the winners of the Epic Food Battle as select restaurants compete to be named SuperChef and appear on billboards throughout the Capital Region. Central Pennsylvania SuperChef has experienced significant growth since its 2010 inaugural event, hosting over 660 attendees in 2016.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...