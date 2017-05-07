Bears even series after 3-2 win in OT

05/07/2017 – Travis Boyd scored 5:44 into overtime to give the Hershey Bears a 3-2 win in Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Finals on Sunday evening at the Giant Center. The win was Hershey’s first victory on home ice during the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, and evened the best-of-seven series, 1-1.

Down 2-1 entering the third period, Hershey scored in the closing minutes of the contest to force overtime. After failing to score on two previous power plays in the contest, Hershey fell to 0-for-18 on the man-advantage in the playoffs. That all changed with 2:30 to play in regulation time. With Providence’s Chris Breen in the box for tripping, Christian Djoos tied the game at 17:30 for the Bears. Hershey’s Travis Boyd fed the puck to the left point for Djoos. The defender walked in, and faked a slap shot. With Nathan Walker creating a screen in front, Djoos elected to take the shot after all. His drive beat Providence goalie Zane McIntyre over the right shoulder to tie the game, 2-2, and send the crowd of 6,585 into a frenzy.

Hershey’s Chris Bourque tallied an assist on Djoos’ goal, giving him 80 career Calder Cup Playoffs assists. That ties him with Darren Haydar for the most in league history.

In overtime, Hershey controlled the play, and it was Boyd who was the hero. Hershey’s Stanislav Galiev gathered the puck behind the net and centered a pass to Boyd. The forward one-timed a shot through the five-hole of McIntyre to give Hershey the overtime win. Boyd, who entered Sunday’s game with zero points through the first six games of the playoffs, finished the night with a goal and two assists.

The Bears also got a goal from defender Madison Bowey in the second period. The Bruins got two goals from Wayne Simpson in the losing effort. Hershey netminder Pheonix Copley earned the win in goal, stopping 25 shots. Hershey outshot Providence 28-27 in the win.

The series now shifts to Providence for Games 3-5. Game 3 is Thursday, May 11 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. and the game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLLive.com.

