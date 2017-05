CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)- The memory of a fallen Midstate Marine was honored this weekend in a way that helps others.

Adam’s Semperfit Challenge was held at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

The 5K honored the memory of Sgt. Adam Schoeller who in January of last year was never found after two military helicopters crashed during a mission training near Hawaii.

Twelve other marines were also lost in that crash.

The event raised money for nonprofit military support organizations.

