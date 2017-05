Upper Allen Township Police are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning.

It happened on South Market Street around 11:45am. There were three vehicles involved in the crash.

Police are looking for for a woman in her 20’s who drives a white Ford Taurus, which has heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information should call Upper Allen Township Police at 717-850-UAPD (8273).

No one was hurt in the crash.

