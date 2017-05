STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire forced some people out of their home in Steelton on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. on the 600 block of South 2nd Street.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the residence.

911 dispatchers said some people were displaced because of the fire, but it’s not known how many.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...