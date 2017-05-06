Police officer free on bond in teen’s suburban Dallas death

By Published:
Roy Oliver
This photo provided by the Parker County Sheriff's Office shows Roy Oliver. Oliver, a Texas police officer, faces a murder charge in the shooting of a teenager after being fired earlier in the week over the incident, authorities said Friday, May 5, 2017. Oliver fired a rifle at a car full of teenagers leaving a party April 29, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. (Parker County Sheriff's Office via AP)

DALLAS (AP) – A white Texas police officer is free on bond on a murder charge in the shooting of a black teenager who was inside a car leaving a party.

Roy Oliver turned himself in Friday night just hours after an arrest warrant was issued. He was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department in suburban Dallas earlier this week.

Oliver shot at a car full of teenagers leaving a party on April 29, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, which issued the warrant, said in a statement it was based on evidence that suggested Oliver “intended to cause bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death.”

A sheriff’s spokeswoman says the investigation will continue despite the arrest.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s