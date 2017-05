MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM)- Mount Joy Borough Police Department has just posted this message on their Facebook page.

“There is a police incident in progress in the 300 block of E Main St. If you live in the area please shelter in place. If you do not live in the area, please avoid the area.”

There are currently no other details on the incident.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone an

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...