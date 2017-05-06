Midstate teen’s wait for kidney transplant coming to an end

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Saderiah Wallace was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in March of 2015 after she went to the hospital suffering from what she thought was food poisoning.

Wallace, now 17, has been receiving dialysis three days a week and she kept hoping for some good news.

“I was at work and my mom gave me a call,” Wallace said. “She was crying and she told me that I will be getting a kidney.”

Wallace says she was so happy that it was hard to stay focused during the rest of her shift. She will be receiving a kidney from a living donor.

“That is such a selfless act,” Wallace said. “The gift of life is coming from someone that I hope to meet one day.”

Wallace says she will continue dialysis and attend school up until the transplantation, but she is looking forward to the future.

“I can be normal again,” Wallace said. “I won’t have to worry about taking this kind of medicine at this time and going to dialysis at six in the morning.”

Wallace’s kidney transplant is scheduled for May 23 at Penn State Milton S.Hershey Medical Center.

