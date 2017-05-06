Man accused of sneaking pictures in store fitting room

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Allen Township Police say they’ve arrested a man accused of sneaking pictures in an H&M fitting room at the Capital City Mall.

On May 1, a woman reported hearing a phone taking pictures while she was in the fitting room. When she looked down and saw the phone, she reacted and the phone disappeared.

The victim confronted a man, later identified as Nathan Fry of Basin Hill Boulevard in Carlisle. He ran away.

Surveillance footage helped police track Fry down, and they later arrested him. Fry is charged with invasion of privacy and harassment. He was arraigned at Cumberland County Prison and made bail.

Anyone with additional information should call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676.

