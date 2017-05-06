Local handicappers weigh in on Kentucky Derby

It’s Kentucky Derby weekend and horse racing is the center of the sports universe. Can’t make it to Louisville? Don’t worry you can get a piece of the action right here in Pennsylvania. The Penn National race course at Hollywood Casino has a full slate of races starting at 1:30pm. The last race finishes right before the derby. You can place your derby bets right at Penn National. Friday afternoon handicappers were hard at work breaking down the field. Pat Welter found out who the experts like and even placed a few bets himself.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...