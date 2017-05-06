Four people arrested for trying to steal 1,822 quarters with a vacuum

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say four people are charged after trying to steal 1,822 quarters from a York County gas station air pump with a vacuum.

Ed Stephen Charnley, Cornelius Wood Alexander, Joseph William Gamble, and Angela Lynn Kenney, all from Maryland, are accused of using a box cutter to break into the Tom’s Gas Station air pump in Shrewsbury Township on Wednesday just before 1:30 am. Police say they used a vacuum to extract the quarters.

When police caught the group of people, they found $455.50 worth of quarters. That’s 1,822 coins, weighing 22.7 pounds. Police also found drug paraphernalia. All four went to York Central Booking to be arraigned on theft and drug charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...