Four people arrested for trying to steal 1,822 quarters with a vacuum

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say four people are charged after trying to steal 1,822 quarters from a York County gas station air pump with a vacuum.
Ed Stephen Charnley, Cornelius Wood Alexander, Joseph William Gamble, and Angela Lynn Kenney, all from Maryland, are accused of using a box cutter to break into the Tom’s Gas Station air pump in Shrewsbury Township on Wednesday just before 1:30 am. Police say they used a vacuum to extract the quarters.
When police caught the group of people, they found $455.50 worth of quarters. That’s 1,822 coins, weighing 22.7 pounds. Police also found drug paraphernalia. All four went to York Central Booking to be arraigned on theft and drug charges.