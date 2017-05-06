Flooding reported in Juniata County, light rain continues tonight

*Flooding reported in Juniata County: Minor flooding has been reported along the Tuscarora Creek in Juniata County near Port Royal. We have also received viewer reports of flooding along the Juniata River in Juniata County. Thanks to those reports we were able to notify the National Weather Service about this flooding, please use caution near the flood prone areas in Thompsontown,

More scattered light showers and drizzle will continue to slowly pivot across the Midstate this evening and tonight. It will be damp through tomorrow morning as temperatures drop to the lower and middle 40s.

Sunday features more of the same weather with cloudy skies, a strong, cool breeze, and more stray showers throughout the day. Highs tomorrow will only average in the middle to upper 50s, a chilly and damp forecast for this time of the year. With a stalling area of low pressure temperatures will not change much until the middle of next week. The stalled storm system keeps a steady northwest flow of cooler air, plus cool air above us in the atmosphere promises to produce more cloud cover.

As temperatures start to increase by the end of the upcoming weekend there are indications that the current weather could reload and produce another stalled area of low pressure. So the week ahead could feature plenty of clouds and only a modest warm up. We will let you know when see the pattern flipping back to warmer, more May-like weather.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...