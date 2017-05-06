Fitness challenge honors fallen marine

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) The life of a fallen marine will be honored at a fitness challenge.
Adam’s Semper Fit Challenge and Semper Fest will honor Sgt. Adam Schoeller.
Back in January of 2016, Schoeller was one of 12 marines killed during a helicopter crash during a nighttime training operation off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii.
The 5K and challenge course will be held at the Carlisle Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m rain or shine.
All of the proceeds will go to local military support non-profits and The Sgt. Adam C. Schoeller USMC Memorial Fund. The memorial fund provides scholarships to high school seniors who choose a military path.