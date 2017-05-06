85-year-old aiming to be oldest Everest climber dies

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) – Officials say an 85-year-old Nepali who was attempting to scale Mount Everest to regain his title as the oldest person to climb the world’s highest peak has died.

Nepal’s Tourism Department chief Dinesh Bhattarai says Min Bahadur Sherchan died at the base camp on Saturday evening. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

It was not possible to reach the base camp because of poor communication.

The grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of six first scaled Everest in May 2008, when he was 76 and at the time declared the oldest climber.

His record was broken by then 80-year-old Japanese Yuichiro Miura in 2013.

