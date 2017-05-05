Woman says she was sexually assaulted during Penguins game

The Associated Press Published:
Justin Schultz, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel
Pittsburgh Penguins' Justin Schultz (4) celebrates his goal with Evgeni Malkin (71) and Phil Kessel (81) during the second period of Game 4 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A woman says she was sexually assaulted in a bathroom during a Pittsburgh Penguins playoff hockey game.

Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler says the woman walked into a police station near the PPG Paints Arena at 12:01 a.m. Thursday to make the report.

Toler says police are investigating and no more details are available. No one has been charged.

The Penguins say they’ve been informed of the matter and are cooperating with investigators.

The Penguins beat the Washington Capitals in the game to take a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s