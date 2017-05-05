Storm topples trees, damages barn in Perry County

SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Ralph Boughter was planning to have the roof of his barn painted on Monday. Plans have changed.

“Its called ‘Windy Hill,” so it lives up to its name,” says Boughter. “I’ve got trees blown down there, I’ve got wind damage on the roof up there a little bit. Nice big hole in the barn now to repair.”

Boughter wasn’t home at the time when a storm ushered in heavy winds Friday morning near Shermans Dale. He and his wife arrived home mid-afternoon to find his horses huddled together in the barn, and many of his Black Angus cows gathered in a protected section of pasture on his 54-acre farm along Texas Eastern Road.

“When a storm’s coming up, well, they (the cows) sort of head for a low section, out of the wind and rain,” adds Boughter. “Just like deer and other wildlife, the farm animals find a way to protect themselves. They’re all fine.”

About a mile away, Jennifer Celesky’s front yard has become a scrap yard for downed lumber. The same storm that ripped a hole in Boughter’s roof toppled a large maple tree, part of which came to rest on utility lines above Windy Hill Road.

“It is a mess. First big tree to ever be in my yard,” laughs Celesky. “The road was closed. PPL was here. They did cut some (tree) down to fix their wires. Carroll Township was here, pushed everything off the road to our yard.”

Despite the tree and property damage around Shermans Dale, very few residents were subject to prolonged power outages. As of the publishing of this article, only a handful of residents near Duncannon were reported to be without power.

