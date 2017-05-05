Steelton offers new community policing program

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton police are offering a new Fun Times in the Park Community Policing Program this summer.

Officers will visit all borough parks from 6-8 p.m., bringing board games, balls, sidewalk chalk and other items to enjoy a fun time while strengthening ties with families the department serves.

Families are encouraged to bring their favorite games, too.

The dates and locations are May 22 at Community Park, June 5 at Ridge and Baily Street Park, June 12 at Walnut Street Playground, June 26 at Ryan Mohn Park, and July 10 at East End Tot Lot. The final meet and greet will be held July 17 at Mohn Street Park.

