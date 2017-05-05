Steelton looking for Jr. Police Academy cadets

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Do you have a tween or teen with an interest in law enforcement?

Steelton Police is holding a Jr. Police Academy from June 22 to Aug. 10, 2017.

The academy runs from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays at the borough building, Residents between the ages of 10 and 16 are invited to join.

There will be a graduation ceremony at the end of the course.

You must pre-register by June 9, 2017. You can pick up a registration form at the Steelton Police Department, at 123 North Front St.

