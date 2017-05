LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Think small when you shop. This is National Small Business Week.

The West Shore Plaza in Lemoyne has been promoting small businesses and hopes you will check it out.

More than 60 percent of the West Shore Plaza’s tenant mix is small and women-owned businesses.

There are nearly one million small businesses in Pennsylvania.

Two plaza shop owners visited our studios Thursday to share their career journey on ABC27 News at 7.

