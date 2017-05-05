Restaurant Report: Dirty cutting boards, untested water

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Department of Agriculture inspectors found dirty cutting boards and untested water in this week’s restaurant inspections.

Pho Pasteur on South 13th Street in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 15 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety and is not maintaining food employee certification records. The facility was using dirty cutting boards, utensils and equipment were being used with raw and cooked food without first being properly cleaned and sanitized, and the grill area was “extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.”

3B Family Restaurant on Carlisle Pike in York Springs was out of compliance with 15 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge is not applying food safety at the facility. There is no employee with the necessary food safety certification, chicken breading was stored at room temperature with clumped, dried chicken juices, and the facility is using a non-public source of water without lab testing to show that water is safe to drink.

Waffle House on Lincoln Way East in Chambersburg was out of compliance with 10 violations. The inspection report says management does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. There was a white, mildew-like substance in the walk-in cooler, there were food residue and grease buildup on the cook line, and the ceiling vents were emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Establishments with no violations include The Turkey Lady in Lancaster, Uncle Jim’s Tavern in Williamstown, Captain Bob’s Crabs in Red Lion, and A Matter of Taste in Chambersburg.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

