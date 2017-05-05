Recall: Batteries sold with window coverings pose fire, burn hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Springs Window Fashions is recalling AA lithium batteries sold with certain motorized window coverings because of a potential burn and fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received four reports of Zeus brand batteries that overheated, leaked or discharged, including one report of a minor burn.

Only Zeus brand AA lithium batteries are included in the recall.

The window coverings were sold under the Bali, Graber, and Signature Series brands, and as private labeled products of Blinds Galore and JCP Home.

The coverings were sold at Budget Blinds, Home Depot, Lowe’s, JC Penney, and other stores from December 2015 through November 2016 for between $250 and $1,000.

Consumers should remove the batteries and contact Springs Window Fashions for additional information.

