Probe into deadly fall at Penn State frat to be released

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – Prosecutors in Pennsylvania are set to announce the results of a grand jury investigation into the death of a Penn State student who fell down steps during an alcohol-fueled pledge ceremony.

Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller plans to disclose details on Friday morning about events surrounding the Feb. 4 death of pledge Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

A court filing by prosecutors last week says charges are likely against several people for “conduct surrounding the death of another person.”

Police have said hazing and excessive drinking at the Beta Theta Pi chapter house may have contributed to the death of the 19-year-old sophomore engineering student.

Authorities say help wasn’t called for 12 hours, and Piazza died two days after the fall.

