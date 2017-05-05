Police seek missing man in Mifflin County

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Mifflin County are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Shane Allen Workman, 31, was last seen April 25 around 10 p.m. when he left his home to walk to a Sheetz store, according to police.

Contact was made with Workman by phone the next day but his location was not known.

Workman was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Workman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lewistown Borough Police Department at 717-248-6716 or the Mifflin County non-emergency line 717-248-9607.

Workman’s family has a meeting place set up daily at Rec Park in Lewistown from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. to help with the search. Those interested are encouraged to meet Mike Hewitt at that location.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...