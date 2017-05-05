Pennsylvania state police: Missing woman left in ‘panic’

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police are trying to find a woman who was last seen leaving for a work meeting “in a panic” last month.

Troopers from the Embreeville barracks say 43-year-old Anna Maciejewska was running late when she rushed from her home about 9:45 a.m. April 10. She’s from Charlestown Township, Chester County.

The woman’s family reported her missing two days later.

Police say she was driving a navy blue Audi A4, with Pennsylvania license plate HTF2919.

She’s about 5-foot-4, 160 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

