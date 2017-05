Dr. Mark Dias on pediatric neurosurgical topics including: brain tumors in children; disorders of the skull (craniosynostosis); hydrocephalus, shunts and endoscopy; Spina Bifida and other congenital disorders of the brain and spinal cord; pediatric brain and spinal cord trauma including Shaken Baby Syndrome or Abusive Head Trauma; Chiari malformations; and brachial plexus and peripheral nerve injuries and tumors in children.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...