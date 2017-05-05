Make-A-Wish teams with local business to grant 7-year-old’s wish

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A 7-year-old boy, battling Leukemia, is going to have his wish come true, visiting Disney World with his family next month.

Samuel Geynovich was diagnosed with leukemia in September.

Since October, MSC Industrial Supply Company employees in Jonestown have been raising money to hold a Wish Reveal Party with Make-A-Wish. They were able to raise more than $7,200.

The wish they were granting was Samuel’s wish to go to Disney World.

On Friday, the workers held a Lion King-themed party, based on Samuel’s favorite movie. Samuel received gifts, and learned that he was going to Disney World in June, along with his parents and his six brothers and sisters.

“We all wanted to go to Disney at some time, but we have a big family, and it’s hard,” said Elizabeth Geynovich, Samuel’s oldest sister. “When he made the wish, we were hopeful that he would be able to go. But, then, when we found out that the whole family would be able to go, that Make-A-Wish was able to grant us this, we were just ecstatic.”

This is the second year that employees at MSC Industrial Supply Company were able to raise enough money to host a Wish Reveal Party.

