Lancaster man convicted in heroin deals caught on camera

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was convicted this week in Lancaster County Court of selling heroin.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Stanley Elam, 56, made the sales in January and February of 2016 on East Filbert, Beaver, and Lafayette streets. He was recorded by surveillance cameras during the transactions.

Elam was convicted Wednesday afternoon of three felony counts related to drug sales.

He is in Lancaster County Prison and is awaiting sentencing.

