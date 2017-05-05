Lancaster Democratic mayoral debate fills venue

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Millersville University’s Ware Center was standing room only Thursday evening while three candidates squared off on the issues that are facing third class cities.

Norman Bristol Colon, Danene Sorace and Kevin Ressler debated for 90 minutes.

All three candidates said it’s important to generate new revenue.

Sorace currently serves on city council and says Lancaster must remain business friendly.

“We need to continue to create an enabling environment,” Sorace said. “That allows for private investment that is going to make things happen.”

Bristol Colon, who worked in the Rendell Administration, says he is looking at being proactive when it comes to business growth.

“We are creating a task force for small business development in the city,” Colon said. “We will attract and retain small businesses in the city of Lancaster.”

Ressler, who runs the Meals on Wheels effort, says elected officials have become short sighted.

“We have resigned ourselves to the fiscal constraints,” Ressler said. “We have to focus on finding new industries and bring them in.”

The candidates agreed that downtown Lancaster continues to thrive, and more attention needs to be paid to struggling neighborhoods where nearly 30 percent of the city’s residents are living in poverty.

The primary election is May 16.

