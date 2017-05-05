I-83 South closed for crash at Strinestown exit

STRINESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash has closed a four-mile section of Interstate 83 in northern York County.

I-83 South is closed between Exit 28 for Strinestown and Exit 24 of Emigsville, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT cameras show bumper-to-bumper traffic at the Strinestown exit.

There is no estimate of when the roadway will reopen. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...