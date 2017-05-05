Gov. Wolf nixes criminal history box on state job applications

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians who fill out applications for certain state jobs will no longer see a check box that asks if they have a criminal record.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced a “fair chance” hiring policy for state agencies under the governor’s jurisdiction.

The new policy removes the criminal conviction question during the application process. Applicants could be asked about their histories later in the hiring process.

Wolf said the policy will allow applicants to be judged on their skills and qualifications and not solely on their criminal record.

The new policy will be effective July 1 for non-civil service applicants. The Wolf administration anticipates it will be applied to civil service applicants by December.

Exceptions include jobs that involve the security of people or property and positions where a criminal conviction makes an applicant ineligible.

