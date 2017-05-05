Dog recovering after fire in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Nona, an old English bulldog, is sitting in an oxygen cage at Rossmoyne Animal Emergency Trauma Center.

The 3-year-old was rescued from an apartment fire Tuesday morning in Harrisburg. The trauma center says Nona was given oxygen by firefighters at the scene before receiving treatment at the facility.

Her owners need help paying for her medical care and the hospital is taking donations.

Nona is expected to spend a few more days in the hospital.

You can call Rossmoyne Animal Emergency Trauma Center at (717)796-2334 or drop off a donation in person.

