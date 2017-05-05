Coroner: Death after mower in pond is accidental drowning

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – The death of a York County man who was found trapped under a mower in a pond last month was from accidental drowning, Coroner Pam Gay said.

The cause and manner of Timothy Stockslager’s death had been pending additional tests.

Stockslager, 54, of Heidelberg Township, was mowing grass April 10 in the 6000 block of Hokes Road in Manheim Township when for unknown reasons the mower overturned into the pond and trapped him under the water.

Two people entered the water and freed Stockslager, and firefighters revived him before he was taken to Hanover Hospital. He died at the hospital two days later.

