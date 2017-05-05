Celebrate cultural diversity at the 2017 Carlise Amani Festival

Amani is a Swahli word that means “Peace.” And the purpose of this Festival is to celebrate Cultural Diversity through music, dance, costumes, food and arts & crafts in a peaceful acceptance of our differences living in our communities.

“We have a non-stop program of entertainment across four stages. From 9:00 at our opening ceremonies we will provide a full litany of entertainers that come from every corner of the World.

The festival is free to the public and will take place from the 100-200 blocks of West High Street, Carlisle on Saturday, May 6.

Learn more about the festival by calling in at 717-713-0321.

