AG: Tax preparer stole $76K from clients

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County-based tax preparer is accused of scamming more than $76,000 from his clients.

The state attorney general’s office says 55-year-old Nick J. Chacanias pocketed money for state and federal tax returns that he never filed.

Chacanias, of Slatington, was the owner and operator of C&M Accounting and Tax Solutions and NJC Tax and Accounting Services. He is charged with theft by deception, forgery and related charges.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office says Chacanias stole the money over a three-year period between 2012 and 2015 from eight clients who live or work in Dauphin, Cumberland, Perry and York counties.

Prosecutors said one client was scammed out of $32,000; another was scammed out of $21,400.

