Absentee ballot deadline draws near

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania voters who want an absentee ballot for the primary election have just a few more days.

The application deadline is Tuesday, May 9.

Absentee voters must return their voted ballot to their county election office by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12, and it’s not enough to have it postmarked by that date.

Absentee ballots may be cast by deployed members of the military, Pennsylvania students attending out-of-state colleges or universities, people with illnesses or disabilities, and people who will be out of town on business on Election Day.

More information and a downloadable request form can be found at the Department of State’s website, votesPA.com.

